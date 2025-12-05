Operation Hotspot Domination: Haryana Police's Massive Crackdown on Crime

Haryana Police conducted an extensive raid across 707 identified crime hotspots in the state, arresting over 160 individuals in a robust move to fortify law and order, as reported in an official statement on Friday.

Named 'Operation Hotspot Domination' and kicking off on a Monday, the campaign led to 92 new criminal cases with 165 accused now behind bars. This significant crackdown targeted drug networks, seizing large quantities of narcotics including 4.33 kg of cannabis and other illegal substances.

The operation, particularly effective in districts like Sirsa and Fatehabad, also tackled illegal liquor and arms trade with police seizing over 1,000 bottles of illicit liquor, firearms, and arresting notorious criminals. Enhancing cybercrime combat, the team acted swiftly, freezing Rs 59.14 lakh from fraudsters.

(With inputs from agencies.)