Left Menu

Operation Hotspot Domination: Haryana Police's Massive Crackdown on Crime

In a significant operation named 'Operation Hotspot Domination', Haryana Police raided numerous crime-prone areas, arresting 165 individuals and seizing illicit substances. The operation marked a coordinated effort involving district-level raids, the recovery of narcotics and arrest of notorious criminals, aiming to enhance law and order across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:54 IST
Operation Hotspot Domination: Haryana Police's Massive Crackdown on Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police conducted an extensive raid across 707 identified crime hotspots in the state, arresting over 160 individuals in a robust move to fortify law and order, as reported in an official statement on Friday.

Named 'Operation Hotspot Domination' and kicking off on a Monday, the campaign led to 92 new criminal cases with 165 accused now behind bars. This significant crackdown targeted drug networks, seizing large quantities of narcotics including 4.33 kg of cannabis and other illegal substances.

The operation, particularly effective in districts like Sirsa and Fatehabad, also tackled illegal liquor and arms trade with police seizing over 1,000 bottles of illicit liquor, firearms, and arresting notorious criminals. Enhancing cybercrime combat, the team acted swiftly, freezing Rs 59.14 lakh from fraudsters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Surge in National Capital Amid Global Trends

Gold Prices Surge in National Capital Amid Global Trends

 India
2
Political Parties Gear Up for Proportional Representation Elections

Political Parties Gear Up for Proportional Representation Elections

 Nepal
3
CPI(M) Resolves to Address Sabarimala Temple Gold Loss Accusations

CPI(M) Resolves to Address Sabarimala Temple Gold Loss Accusations

 India
4
Nitish Kumar's Historic 10th Term as Bihar CM Recognized by World Book of Records

Nitish Kumar's Historic 10th Term as Bihar CM Recognized by World Book of Re...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025