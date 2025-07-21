Left Menu

Epic Unveiled: 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Gears Up for Global Release

The filming of 'Kantara: Chapter 1', directed by Rishab Shetty, has wrapped up. Scheduled for an October 2 release globally, the movie is a prequel to the National Award-winning film 'Kantara'. Known for its cultural depth, the film is set in Karnataka's woodlands and promises a captivating cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:00 IST
Epic Unveiled: 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Gears Up for Global Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', directed by Rishab Shetty, has completed shooting, as confirmed by the production team on Monday. Set for an October 2 release worldwide, this film serves as a prequel to the acclaimed 2022 movie 'Kantara', which also featured Shetty as the lead.

Hombale Films announced the conclusion of filming through an Instagram post, where they also shared a behind-the-scenes video. The caption highlighted the cultural roots and dedication invested in the movie, stating, "Wrap Up… The Journey Begins." The narrative takes place in the enchanting woodlands of Kaadubettu, Karnataka.

'Kantara' originally operated on a modest budget of Rs 16 crore but achieved a staggering global earning of over Rs 400 crore. It also secured the National Award for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, with Shetty winning Best Actor at the 70th National Film Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025