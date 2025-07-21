Epic Unveiled: 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Gears Up for Global Release

The highly anticipated film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', directed by Rishab Shetty, has completed shooting, as confirmed by the production team on Monday. Set for an October 2 release worldwide, this film serves as a prequel to the acclaimed 2022 movie 'Kantara', which also featured Shetty as the lead.

Hombale Films announced the conclusion of filming through an Instagram post, where they also shared a behind-the-scenes video. The caption highlighted the cultural roots and dedication invested in the movie, stating, "Wrap Up… The Journey Begins." The narrative takes place in the enchanting woodlands of Kaadubettu, Karnataka.

'Kantara' originally operated on a modest budget of Rs 16 crore but achieved a staggering global earning of over Rs 400 crore. It also secured the National Award for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, with Shetty winning Best Actor at the 70th National Film Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)