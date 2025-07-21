Left Menu

India to Host Decisive Chess World Cup in 2025

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to host the chess World Cup from October 30 to November 27, according to an announcement by the global governing body FIDE on Monday. The tournament, which will determine crucial qualification spots for the 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament, last took place in the country in 2002 when it was held in Hyderabad and won by Viswanathan Anand.

This year, 206 players will compete in a knockout format, with the losing contender in each round being eliminated. The top 50 ranked players will bypass the first round, advancing directly while the remaining competitors face off. The tournament structure includes two days of classical games and, if necessary, a third day for tie-breaks.

Notable participants include reigning world champion D Gukesh, 2023 World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, and world number one Magnus Carlsen. This event follows a series of major chess tournaments recently hosted in India, highlighting the country's growing influence in the chess world. 'We are thrilled to host this event in a nation with such a profound passion for chess,' said FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky.

(With inputs from agencies.)

