Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air Force Aircraft Crashes into School, Causing Chaos

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school in Dhaka, killing one and injuring dozens. The crash occurred in the Uttara area, where the aircraft struck the Milestone School and College campus. Emergency services responded quickly, and many injured were transported to hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-07-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 16:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air Force Aircraft Crashes into School, Causing Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft tragically crashed into a school building in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday, resulting in the death of at least one person and injuring dozens more, according to officials.

The incident occurred when an F-7 BGI training aircraft, which had taken off at 1:06 pm, went down into the Milestone School and College campus shortly thereafter. The defence ministry confirmed the unfortunate event in a statement.

Emergency services, including firefighting units, ambulances, and air force helicopters, swiftly arrived at the scene. They worked to rescue the injured and transported over 50 people, mostly students, to nearby hospitals for treatment. The identity of the deceased remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025