Tragedy Strikes: Air Force Aircraft Crashes into School, Causing Chaos

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft tragically crashed into a school building in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday, resulting in the death of at least one person and injuring dozens more, according to officials.

The incident occurred when an F-7 BGI training aircraft, which had taken off at 1:06 pm, went down into the Milestone School and College campus shortly thereafter. The defence ministry confirmed the unfortunate event in a statement.

Emergency services, including firefighting units, ambulances, and air force helicopters, swiftly arrived at the scene. They worked to rescue the injured and transported over 50 people, mostly students, to nearby hospitals for treatment. The identity of the deceased remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)