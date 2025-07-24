Left Menu

Bombay High Court's Environmentally-Centric Ruling on Idol Immersion

The Bombay High Court has mandated the use of artificial tanks for immersing idols up to six feet in height during festivals from August 27 to March. This decision aims to minimize environmental impacts, urging compliance from local bodies and suggesting recycling measures for materials used in idol crafting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:37 IST
The Bombay High Court has issued a directive requiring the immersion of idols, up to six feet in height, in artificial tanks during festivals between August 27 and March. This measure aims to reduce the environmental impact traditionally associated with idol immersions.

A bench including Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne emphasized the need for the state government to rigorously implement these guidelines to ensure that the policy is adhered to comprehensively. Local authorities are similarly obligated to ensure compliance within their jurisdictions.

Additionally, the court called upon the government to establish an expert committee tasked with developing strategies for recycling Plaster of Paris (PoP) from these idols. The committee is charged with exploring scientific solutions for the eco-friendly dissolution of idols, aligning with Central Pollution Control Board recommendations.

