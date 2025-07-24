Kempegowda International Airport Unveils Signature Fragrance 'Dancing Bamboo'

Kempegowda International Airport has taken a sensory approach to enhance passenger experiences by unveiling a unique fragrance, 'Dancing Bamboo'.

Shalini Rao, the chief marketing officer of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, highlighted that the new scent aims to mirror the serene and natural essence of the airport, blending luxury with subtleness.

This signature fragrance is designed to reflect the airport's commitment to warmth and cultural identity, with its calming aroma strategically infused at check-in and arrival areas in terminal 2.

