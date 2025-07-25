Left Menu

South Park Sparks Controversy With Provocative Season Premiere

Trey Parker of 'South Park' responded humorously to White House criticism over the show's portrayal of President Trump in its season premiere. The animated series featured a satirical storyline involving Trump and Paramount, following a substantial production deal. The episode highlights the show's continued relevance and daring approach.

The co-creator of 'South Park,' Trey Parker, delivered a dry response to the White House's criticism over the series' latest season premiere, which depicted President Donald Trump in a controversial scene alongside Satan. "We're terribly sorry," Parker joked during San Diego's Comic-Con.

The episode, which sparked backlash from the White House, also satirized Trump's connection with Paramount following the company's settlement of a lawsuit involving the former president. The airing coincided with a new five-year deal with Comedy Central worth $1.5 billion, securing future episodes and streaming rights.

The animated series remains tactically current, navigating sensitive topics with humor. The show's creators, praised for their production speed, continue pushing boundaries, contributing to its enduring cultural impact.

