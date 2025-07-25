Tragic End in Tenerife: Coroner Rules British Teen's Death an Accident

A British teenager, Jay Slater, whose tragic death occurred on the Spanish island of Tenerife, has been determined to have died from an accidental fall, according to a coroner's report. The 19-year-old went missing in June after a night out with friends, where he attempted an extensive walk back to his hotel but instead plunged to his death in a secluded national park.

His remains were discovered the subsequent month, with Spanish officials citing the injuries incurred as consistent with an unintentional fall. Following an inquest at Preston Coroner's Court, James Adeley, the coroner, concluded that Slater's death was accidental, noting he fell from a height of approximately 25 meters (82 feet), as reported by the BBC.

The case highlights the dangers inherent in nighttime navigation in unfamiliar territories, reminding tourists of the need for caution. The incident has cast a spotlight on the need for enhanced safety measures and awareness when traveling abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)