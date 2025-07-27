Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Santhali Sarees and Environmental Awareness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the efforts of tribal women in Odisha for reviving Santhali sarees and praised Pramila Pradhan for using folk traditions to raise environmental awareness and prevent forest fires. These initiatives underscore the power of cultural heritage in shaping societal directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, lauded the efforts of tribal women from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district who have revived the Santhali saree tradition, enabling them to earn a livelihood and foster a unique cultural identity.

Modi also commended Pramila Pradhan from Keonjhar district for her innovative use of Sankirtan to spread awareness about environmental conservation and the prevention of forest fires, attributing significant influence to folk traditions in modern society.

The broadcast outlined the role of traditional songs with new environmental messages, as highlighted by the participation of Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who emphasized the motivational aspect of Modi's address to young students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

