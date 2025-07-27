Left Menu

Divya Deshmukh Forces Tie-Breaker in Chess Showdown with Koneru Humpy

International Master Divya Deshmukh secured a draw against Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, forcing their match into a tie-breaker. The tie-break will feature games of shorter durations to decide the winner. In the parallel playoff, China's Zhongyi Tan and Lei Tingjie are steering towards a draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batumi | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:43 IST
In a riveting chess encounter, International Master Divya Deshmukh outplayed Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, securing a draw that propelled their match to a tie-breaker. The highly-anticipated conclusion will see shorter-duration games to declare the ultimate victor.

Throughout the match, Deshmukh demonstrated remarkable skill, countering Humpy's early optical advantage with strategic knight placements. Despite a promising start with a bishop pair, Humpy faced challenges in capitalizing on this edge.

The tie-break format includes two 15-minute games with a 10-second increment per move, escalating to shorter games if needed until a winner emerges. Concurrently, China's Zhongyi Tan and Lei Tingjie are battling closely in their playoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

