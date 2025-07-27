Kashmir University Alumni Unite: Cultivating a Legacy of Excellence

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has called on Kashmir University alumni to remain connected to their alma mater. During the 'Mega Alumni Meet-2025,' he highlighted how members have benefited from their education and urged them to support future generations through their insight and experience.

The event, which took place at the university, was graced by prominent figures including Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, showcasing the high regard for the institution. Abdullah lauded the university's status as an eminent learning center, noting its alumni's national and international admiration across various fields.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of alumni serving as role models, enabling students to carry forward Kashmir University's legacy. He praised the academic success measures of the institution, reflecting on the research output and the accomplishments of its alumni, which position it among the top universities in India.

