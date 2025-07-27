Kashmir University Alumni Unite: Cultivating a Legacy of Excellence
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah encouraged the alumni of Kashmir University to maintain their ties with the institution. Speaking at the Mega Alumni Meet-2025, Abdullah praised the university's achievements and urged alumni to guide and inspire future students through their experience and success.
- Country:
- India
Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has called on Kashmir University alumni to remain connected to their alma mater. During the 'Mega Alumni Meet-2025,' he highlighted how members have benefited from their education and urged them to support future generations through their insight and experience.
The event, which took place at the university, was graced by prominent figures including Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, showcasing the high regard for the institution. Abdullah lauded the university's status as an eminent learning center, noting its alumni's national and international admiration across various fields.
Abdullah emphasized the importance of alumni serving as role models, enabling students to carry forward Kashmir University's legacy. He praised the academic success measures of the institution, reflecting on the research output and the accomplishments of its alumni, which position it among the top universities in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Health Updates: Bird Flu, Medical Education, and Breakthroughs in Autism Research
Uttar Pradesh's School Pairing Plan: A Path to Educational Reform or Disruption?
BITS Pilani's Ambitious Rs 2,200 Crore Expansion Drives Future-Ready Education
Amarnath Yatra Convoy Collision: 10 Pilgrims Injured in Jammu and Kashmir
Odisha Congress Demands Education Minister's Resignation Over Balasore Case