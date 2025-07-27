Minjar Mela: Preserving Tradition and Combating Modern Challenges

In a vibrant celebration of cultural heritage, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the International Minjar Mela on Sunday in Chamba district. He encouraged the preservation of the state's rich folk traditions.

Highlighting Chamba's thousand-year history and natural beauty, Shukla lauded the fair as a testament to Himachal Pradesh's unique culture and a promoter of social harmony.

Beyond festivities, the governor raised concerns about rising drug abuse and urged collective efforts to combat it. He led an anti-drug pledge, advising youth to shun narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)