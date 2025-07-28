Left Menu

Streax Professional Hairstyle Icon 2025: Transforming India's Hair Fashion Landscape

Streax Professional announces the Hairstyle Icon 2025 contest in partnership with OMG Face of the Year, highlighting India's hairstylists. The event features a nationwide talent hunt culminating in a live runway show judged by prominent industry figures, showcasing the creativity and skill of India's top hair artists.

Updated: 28-07-2025 10:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Streax Professional, a leading hair colour brand in India, has unveiled the final stages of its Hairstyle Icon 2025 competition in collaboration with OMG Face of the Year. This digital talent hunt aims to spotlight India's exceptional hair artistry, celebrating the skill and creativity of the country's top hairstylists.

The event, now in its third season, has become a pivotal platform for discovering new talents in the beauty and fashion industry. The contest features a blend of virtual auditions and dynamic challenges, culminating in a live runway show judged by renowned figures such as Rochelle Chhabra and Sini Shetty.

Hairstyle Icon 2025 is more than a competition; it is Streax Professional's commitment to nurturing and empowering hairstylists. By providing mentorship and industry exposure, the brand seeks to inspire a new generation of hair fashion innovators, ultimately redefining India's beauty landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

