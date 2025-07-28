Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on 'Sholay' Ticket Price Memories

Renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his personal blog to reminisce about his iconic film 'Sholay' by sharing a photograph of an old movie ticket priced at just Rs 20. The ticket, he noted, costs as much as an aerated drink in theaters today.

Released in 1975, 'Sholay' is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary on August 15. It became the highest-grossing movie in India that year. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as ex-convicts hired to capture a notorious dacoit, the film was directed by Ramesh Sippy.

Alongside Bachchan and Dharmendra, 'Sholay' featured a stellar cast, including Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Hema Malini, with Jaya Bachchan rounding off the team.