Showdown at AMMA: Shwetha Menon vs Devan for Presidency

The upcoming elections for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) presidency have created ripples in the Malayalam film industry. Senior actors Shwetha Menon and Devan emerged as key candidates after others, including front-runner Jagadeesh, stepped down, reportedly supporting a woman for the top position.

The race for the general secretary's post now has Raveendran and Kukku Parameswaran vying for the role after others, such as Baburaj, withdrew. Notably, Baburaj also announced his disassociation from AMMA following public criticism from certain members.

Amidst the unfolding events, Ansiba Hassan was elected as the joint secretary unopposed. Other key positions, including vice president and treasurer, remain contested, with elections set for August 15. As the date nears, AMMA prepares for one of its most engaging elections yet.

