A Call for Bharat Ratna for Himachal Pradesh's First Chief Minister

Himachal Pradesh's Smriti Samaroh Samiti is campaigning for the posthumous conferment of India's Bharat Ratna upon Dr YS Parmar, the state's inaugural Chief Minister, 44 years after his death.

On Wednesday, members approached Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, seeking their support to pass a resolution urging the Central government to honor Dr Parmar's enduring legacy in shaping the state.

The Samiti continues to commemorate Dr Parmar's contributions by installing statues in key locations, such as Solan Children's Park and his birthplace in Sirmaur district. An annual symposium held on his birth anniversary further honors his memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)