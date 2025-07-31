Left Menu

A Call for Bharat Ratna for Himachal Pradesh's First Chief Minister

The Smriti Samaroh Samiti of Himachal Pradesh has petitioned for India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, to be awarded posthumously to Dr YS Parmar, the state's first Chief Minister. Their appeal highlights his significant contributions and commemoration efforts, including statues and annual symposiums.

Updated: 31-07-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Smriti Samaroh Samiti is campaigning for the posthumous conferment of India's Bharat Ratna upon Dr YS Parmar, the state's inaugural Chief Minister, 44 years after his death.

On Wednesday, members approached Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, seeking their support to pass a resolution urging the Central government to honor Dr Parmar's enduring legacy in shaping the state.

The Samiti continues to commemorate Dr Parmar's contributions by installing statues in key locations, such as Solan Children's Park and his birthplace in Sirmaur district. An annual symposium held on his birth anniversary further honors his memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

