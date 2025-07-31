Left Menu

Ozzy Osbourne Memorialized as Streets Fill with Fans

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne was honored in Birmingham, with thousands attending his funeral. A New Mexico judge dismissed Alec Baldwin's lawsuit related to the 'Rust' case. Netflix's 'Wednesday' Season 2 premiered in London. Voice actors rally against AI in dubbing. EU's deadline for the Downtown deal extends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:34 IST
Thousands gathered in Birmingham to pay their respects to Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne, who died recently. The somber procession led through the streets of his hometown, marking the end of an era for the 'Prince of Darkness.' A private funeral followed.

A significant legal development unfolded in New Mexico as a judge dismissed Alec Baldwin's lawsuit contesting local prosecutors over charges stemming from a fatal shooting on the 'Rust' movie set. This decision highlights ongoing legal challenges that have embroiled Baldwin since 2021.

London's Westminster was the backdrop for the gothic global premiere of 'Wednesday' Season 2. The popular Netflix series continues the Addams Family saga, with the cast and creators gracing a purple carpet event, capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.

