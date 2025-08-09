UCLA Faces $1 Billion Settlement from Trump Administration

The Trump administration is demanding a hefty $1 billion settlement from the University of California, Los Angeles, according to information from a White House official.

Allegations of antisemitism have led to the suspension of $584 million in federal grants, targeting UCLA as the first public university over such claims. The Department of Justice has also paused funding for private colleges over similar issues. UC President James B Milliken expressed intentions to negotiate with the Department of Justice to safeguard the university's mission.

UCLA recently resolved a $6 million lawsuit with Jewish students and a professor over civil rights violations. The university is committed to fostering safety and inclusivity on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)