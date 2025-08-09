Singapore proudly celebrated its 60th anniversary of independence, SG60, with a dazzling National Day Parade at the Padang, drawing locals and international attendees alike. Spearheaded by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, this diamond jubilee showcased the city's vibrant multicultural fabric and its status as an economic powerhouse.

Prominent guests included Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi, highlighting regional ties. Spectators enjoyed displays of military prowess, parachuting stunts, and fireworks, with the grand parade broadcasted island-wide, reinforcing Singapore's significance in the global economic landscape.

An Instagram reel shared by the Singapore Police Force added a modern twist to the celebration, featuring a popular Tamil song that has captivated audiences, further emphasizing Singapore's cultural inclusivity. The diamond jubilee not only marked six decades of progress but also underscored the nation's dedication to fostering enduring international friendships and multi-ethnic harmony.