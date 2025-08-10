Jackie Chan Critiques Hollywood's Focus on Profit Over Craft at Locarno Festival

Global film icon Jackie Chan was honored with the prestigious Career Leopard award at the 78th Locarno Film Festival. During a lively interactive session, Chan voiced his concerns about the current state of Hollywood filmmaking, revealing his belief that major studios are compromising on creativity in their pursuit of profit, Deadline reports.

"I think the old movies are better than today," Chan commented. "A lot of big studios, they're not filmmakers; they're business guys. They invest millions and are solely focused on financial returns, making it challenging to produce quality films."

In a dynamic Q&A with Locarno head Giona Nazzaro, Chan captivated a full house with stories from his illustrious career. He spoke about his experiences in Hollywood and his commitment to understanding all film roles, from stunts to sound. Chan humorously noted that only two performers in Asian cinema share his wide-ranging skillset.

