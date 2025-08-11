Left Menu

Athiya Shetty's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Suniel Shetty: A Celebration of Love and Legacy

Athiya Shetty celebrates her father, Suniel Shetty's birthday with a touching tribute. The heartfelt wishes include messages on social media and shared family moments, highlighting their close bond. Suniel, celebrated for his film legacy, recently attended an India vs England match with his family in London.

Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty (Photo/Instagram@athiyashetty). Image Credit: ANI
Athiya Shetty, who has recently embraced the joys of motherhood, marked her father Suniel Shetty's birthday with a moving birthday tribute. As the iconic 'Hera Pheri' actor adds another year today, heartfelt greetings cascade from various fronts, with Athiya's endearing note standing out amid the celebratory wave.

Through her Instagram stories, Athiya shared a personal message accompanied by a picture of Suniel with his granddaughter, Evaarah. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the best father and now the best Ajja. We love you sooo much! Thank you for all that you are." This was further complemented by a nostalgic collage featuring snippets from her childhood and her Haldi ceremony, showcasing the warm bond they share.

Suniel Shetty, whose career has spanned over three decades, remains a beloved figure in the industry. Recently, he was seen in Amazon MXPlayer's 'Hunter Season 2.' The dynamic actor is slated to make a return as 'Shyam' in the much-anticipated 'Hera Pheri 3,' promising more cinematic magic.

