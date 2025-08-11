Six Fall Ill During Independence Day Parade Rehearsal

Six individuals, encompassing three schoolchildren, became ill during the Independence Day parade rehearsal at Red Road. They were promptly taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital, as reported by a senior officer.

In addition to the students, three policemen were affected, but fortunately, the condition of all six individuals is stable, according to the IPS officer.

The incident occurred on the sixth day of preparations for the August 15 parade, which annually features participation from numerous schools, educational institutions, and various agencies.