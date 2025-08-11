Left Menu

Six Fall Ill During Independence Day Parade Rehearsal

Six individuals, including three schoolchildren, suffered illness during the Independence Day parade rehearsal in Red Road and were taken to SSKM Hospital. The other three affected were policemen, but all are in stable condition. The parade sees participation from schools and various agencies annually.

Six individuals, encompassing three schoolchildren, became ill during the Independence Day parade rehearsal at Red Road. They were promptly taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital, as reported by a senior officer.

In addition to the students, three policemen were affected, but fortunately, the condition of all six individuals is stable, according to the IPS officer.

The incident occurred on the sixth day of preparations for the August 15 parade, which annually features participation from numerous schools, educational institutions, and various agencies.

