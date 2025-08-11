Eco-Conscious Celebration: Himachal's Tribal Festival 2025 Set to Shine

The District Administration of Lahaul & Spiti prepares to launch the first eco-friendly Tribal Festival 2025 in Himachal Pradesh, marking an innovative fusion of traditional customs with modern sustainability. Supported by Tribal Affairs, TRIFED, North Zone Cultural Centre, and state government, this event promises to set benchmarks for eco-conscious public gatherings.

Pre-Festival activities have engaged the community in yoga, poetry, local sports, and focuses on the unique tribal heritage of Lahaul & Spiti. Led by Ms. Kiran Bhadana, the festival emphasizes minimal environmental impact through green practices, including a ban on single-use plastics and promoting refillable water stations.

Ms. Kiran Bhadana's leadership ensures the Tribal Festival is more than just an event—it is a homage to the region's indigenous communities, offering a rich tapestry of tradition and sustainability. This festival sets a model for eco-friendly cultural celebrations in India, aligned with the country's growing focus on green tourism and cultural preservation.

