Historic Sword of Maratha General Raghuji Bhonsle Returns to Maharashtra

The iconic sword of Maratha general Raghuji Bhonsle I will return to Maharashtra from London on August 18. It was acquired by the Maharashtra government in an auction for Rs 47.15 lakh. The sword, believed to have left India during the 1817 Battle of Sitabuldi, is a significant historical artefact.

Updated: 11-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:03 IST
The iconic sword of Raghuji Bhonsle I, a renowned Maratha general, is set to return to Maharashtra from London on August 18. This historic artefact was reclaimed by the Maharashtra government during an auction, marking a significant victory for the state's cultural heritage.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar acquired the sword, which had been taken outside India during the 1817 Battle of Sitabuldi, a conflict where the British East India Company emerged victorious over the Nagpur Bhonsles. Acquired for Rs 47.15 lakh, the sword holds immense historical value.

On its arrival, the sword will be celebrated with a bike rally and music, and later showcased at a special program titled 'Gad Garjana.' Shelar credited Chief Minister Fadnavis and other leaders for their efforts in bringing this important Maratha era artefact home, a feat celebrated by Marathi-speaking residents in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

