Odisha Government Rejects Online Sale of Puri Jagannath Temple's Mahaprasad
The Odisha government has dismissed proposals for selling Puri Jagannath temple's 'Mahaprasad' online, citing concerns about maintaining its sanctity. State Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan emphasized that both the government and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration oppose any online sale of the prasad, encouraging devotees to visit the temple instead.
The Odisha government has firmly rejected the idea of selling the sacred 'Mahaprasad' from Puri Jagannath temple through online platforms. This decision was announced by state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Monday, following some organizations' requests to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for online distribution.
Although the initiative aimed to make the prasad accessible to devotees worldwide, the government and SJTA are concerned about maintaining its sanctity during transportation and delivery. Harichandan emphasized that there are no plans to support or promote the online sale of Mahaprasad.
He urged devotees to personally visit the temple to obtain Mahaprasad and revealed that a new rate chart for Mahaprasad would be implemented soon. This stance follows media reports of unauthorized online sales of Lord Jagannath's Mahaprasad, which the government is keen to curtail.
