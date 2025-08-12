Left Menu

Breaking the Ice: The Unstoppable Women of India's Ice Hockey

The film 'Sound of Courage' narrates the inspiring journey of the Indian women's ice hockey team, which overcame societal stigma and resource constraints to win a bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup. This achievement symbolizes their relentless perseverance and challenges the perception of ice hockey as a male-dominated sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent documentary 'Sound of Courage' highlights a landmark moment for the Indian women's ice hockey team as they clinched a bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup in Al Ain, UAE. Defying societal pressures and lack of resources, this triumph signifies a ground-breaking chapter in sports traditionally dominated by men.

Players, like Diskit C Angmo, whose interest was sparked by her brother's play, and team captain Tsewang Chuskit, faced societal doubts about ice hockey being a 'man's sport.' Chuskit, questioned about playing such a sport, saw it as a challenge and a chance to prove critics wrong.

Assistant coach Ali Amir reflected on cultural expectations: 'They doubted the girls' potential, yet they went on to make history at the global level.' The film captures their journey, showcasing their passion and determination in the face of prejudice and adversity.

