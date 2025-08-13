Left Menu

Farewell to a Legend: Remembering Basanti Chatterjee's Iconic Journey

Veteran Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee passed away at 88, succumbing to cancer after a prolonged illness. With a remarkable career spanning over 50 years, she was a prominent figure in Bengali cinema, television, and theater. Her contributions continue to inspire, leaving behind an indelible legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 08:55 IST
Renowned Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee passed away at her residence late Tuesday night, as per her family's statement. She was 88 and had been battling cancer for an extended period.

Chatterjee, who spent months in an ICCU before medical experts advised home care, had a career that spanned over five decades. Her filmography includes more than 100 films, such as critically acclaimed works like 'Thagini', 'Manjari Opera', and 'Alo'.

A beloved presence in television, Chatterjee also starred in popular series like 'Bhutu', 'Boron', and 'Durga Durgeshari', with her final appearance in the series 'Gita LLB'. Her passing was met with sorrow and admiration from the film community, as actor Bhaswar Chatterjee noted her irreplaceable talent even during her declining health.

