Remembering Danielle Spencer: From Iconic Child Star to Inspirational Veterinarian

Danielle Spencer, beloved for her portrayal of Dee Thomas in the 1970s sitcom 'What's Happening!!', has passed away at the age of 60. Spencer, who transitioned from acting to a career in veterinary medicine, died in a Richmond hospital after a prolonged fight with cancer, as confirmed by family spokesperson Sandra Jones.

Spencer's performance as the sharp-witted younger sister on the groundbreaking show left a lasting legacy. 'What's Happening!!', aired from 1976 to 1979, was pioneering in its focus on the lives of Black teenagers. Spencer's character Dee became known for her memorable catchphrase, 'Ooh, I'm gonna tell mama.'

Throughout her life, Spencer faced numerous challenges, including a major car accident during her early acting days that caused health complications over the years. Despite this, she earned a doctorate in veterinary medicine and became a passionate advocate for animal rights. Her contributions to both the arts and veterinary fields will be fondly remembered.

(With inputs from agencies.)