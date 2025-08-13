'Ek Chatur Naar': A Thrilling Comedy Ride Coming to Theatres

The eagerly anticipated comedy thriller 'Ek Chatur Naar', featuring a stellar cast including Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla, is set to hit theatres on September 12. The film's makers excitingly announced this release date on Wednesday, building anticipation among fans.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, renowned for his work on popular films such as 'Oh My God', 'All Is Well', and '102 Not Out', the movie promises to captivate audiences with its clever storytelling and engaging twists. Shukla's expertise in crafting engrossing narratives has fans and critics eagerly awaiting this release.

Produced by T-Series, along with Merry Go Round Studios, 'Ek Chatur Naar' promises to be a rollercoaster of edge-of-the-seat thrills and drama. The team's latest social media post teases, 'Chaturai ki pehli jhalak… aage aage dekho hota hai kya,' hinting at the intriguing storyline awaiting viewers.

