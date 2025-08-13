Left Menu

'Ek Chatur Naar': A Thrilling Comedy Ride Coming to Theatres

'Ek Chatur Naar', a comedy thriller starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla, is set for a September 12 release. Directed by Umesh Shukla and produced by T-Series, the film offers a clever plot with gripping twists, promising an exhilarating experience for audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:10 IST
'Ek Chatur Naar': A Thrilling Comedy Ride Coming to Theatres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated comedy thriller 'Ek Chatur Naar', featuring a stellar cast including Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla, is set to hit theatres on September 12. The film's makers excitingly announced this release date on Wednesday, building anticipation among fans.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, renowned for his work on popular films such as 'Oh My God', 'All Is Well', and '102 Not Out', the movie promises to captivate audiences with its clever storytelling and engaging twists. Shukla's expertise in crafting engrossing narratives has fans and critics eagerly awaiting this release.

Produced by T-Series, along with Merry Go Round Studios, 'Ek Chatur Naar' promises to be a rollercoaster of edge-of-the-seat thrills and drama. The team's latest social media post teases, 'Chaturai ki pehli jhalak… aage aage dekho hota hai kya,' hinting at the intriguing storyline awaiting viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025