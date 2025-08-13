The Unsung Stories: Om Raut's Cinematic Tribute to Marathi Heroes

Celebrated filmmaker Om Raut continues his passion for historical narratives, highlighting Marathi heroes in cinematic projects like the upcoming "Inspector Zende."

The film, starring Manoj Bajpayee, dives into the cat-and-mouse chase between Mumbai police officer Madhukar Zende and notorious criminal Charles Sobhraj.

Raut emphasizes the importance of acknowledging local legends, planning to reach global audiences through Netflix. "Inspector Zende" premieres on the platform this September.

(With inputs from agencies.)