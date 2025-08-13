Left Menu

The Unsung Stories: Om Raut's Cinematic Tribute to Marathi Heroes

Filmmaker Om Raut is inspired by historical narratives, focusing on Marathi heroes in works like "Tanhaji" and the upcoming "Inspector Zende." The film, starring Manoj Bajpayee, follows Inspector Zende's efforts to capture criminal Charles Sobhraj. Raut's works celebrate local legends and will reach audiences globally via Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:03 IST
Om Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated filmmaker Om Raut continues his passion for historical narratives, highlighting Marathi heroes in cinematic projects like the upcoming "Inspector Zende."

The film, starring Manoj Bajpayee, dives into the cat-and-mouse chase between Mumbai police officer Madhukar Zende and notorious criminal Charles Sobhraj.

Raut emphasizes the importance of acknowledging local legends, planning to reach global audiences through Netflix. "Inspector Zende" premieres on the platform this September.

