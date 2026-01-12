Netflix's 'Adolescence' Triumphs at Golden Globes, Sets New Records

The Netflix mini-series 'Adolescence' achieved significant success at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards by securing numerous accolades. Dominating the event, the series claimed three Golden Globes, further cementing its reputation in the television landscape.

A historic moment unfolded as sixteen-year-old Owen Cooper earned the Golden Globe for Best Actor, marking him as the youngest to ever achieve this milestone. This was one of two notable victories for the series, which also won the award for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television—a category with intense competition.

The accolades didn't end there. Actress Erin Doherty received the award for Best Female Supporting Actor in a Television Series, while Stephen Graham, serving as both actor and director, was honoured with Best Male Actor in a Limited Series. Graham's portrayal of a troubled father garnered widespread acclaim, showcasing his exceptional talent.

'Adolescence' has consistently been on a winning streak, having recently triumphed at the Critics' Choice Awards. Cooper's string of victories includes a history-making journey, becoming the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and a Critics' Choice Award in quick succession.

The four-episode series features Cooper as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old embroiled in a murder case. It shifts its focus from the crime itself to the circumstances leading to Jamie's downfall. Stephen Graham stars as Jamie's father, with Christine Tremarco as his mother and Amelie Pease as his sister. According to Deadline, with over 141 million views, 'Adolescence' has rapidly become Netflix's second most-watched series behind 'Wednesday.'

(With inputs from agencies.)