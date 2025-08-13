Left Menu

Celebrating Basanti Chatterjee: A Stalwart of Bengali Cinema and Theatre

Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee, aged 88 and with a career in over 100 films, passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. Known for films like 'Thagini' and TV shows such as 'Bhutu', her demise marks a significant loss to Bengali arts. Tributes pour in honoring her legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee, known for her roles in films such as 'Thagini' and 'Manjari Opera', passed away. The 88-year-old had been struggling with cancer for an extended period before her death on Tuesday night.

With a career spanning over five decades, Chatterjee's contributions to cinema and television include appearances in acclaimed films like 'Alo' and popular TV series such as 'Bhutu' and 'Durga Durgeshari'. Her passing is seen as a major loss to the world of Bengali arts.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences, describing Chatterjee's death as an irreparable loss. Actor Bhaswar Chatterjee, reflecting on her legacy, noted her enduring talent despite her health struggles. Chatterjee was also known for her work in stage plays during her younger years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

