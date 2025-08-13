Left Menu

Delhi University Pushes for Cleaner Campus in Upcoming Elections

Ahead of the DUSU elections, Delhi University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Singh, urges students to reject candidates using printed posters in an effort to prevent campus defacement. Stressing civic responsibility and environmental care, Singh encourages students to maintain cleanliness and report unhygienic conditions, citing the example of river pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:28 IST
Delhi University Pushes for Cleaner Campus in Upcoming Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi University Students' Union elections around the corner, Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh has called on students to reject candidates who flood the campus with printed posters. His plea came during a sensitisation program, aiming to curb property defacement through the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 initiative.

Professor Singh's comments are part of broader efforts by the university to tackle campaign-related defacement issues, including a Rs 1 lakh bond for candidates. Last year's election saw a delay in vote counting, a decision enforced by the Delhi High Court to ensure campaign damage was addressed.

As the NSUI made a comeback in the 2024 polls, Singh emphasized year-round campus cleanliness and environmental care. Attendees at the program also took a pledge against drug addiction and were encouraged to embrace civic responsibility and patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025