Delhi University Pushes for Cleaner Campus in Upcoming Elections

With the Delhi University Students' Union elections around the corner, Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh has called on students to reject candidates who flood the campus with printed posters. His plea came during a sensitisation program, aiming to curb property defacement through the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 initiative.

Professor Singh's comments are part of broader efforts by the university to tackle campaign-related defacement issues, including a Rs 1 lakh bond for candidates. Last year's election saw a delay in vote counting, a decision enforced by the Delhi High Court to ensure campaign damage was addressed.

As the NSUI made a comeback in the 2024 polls, Singh emphasized year-round campus cleanliness and environmental care. Attendees at the program also took a pledge against drug addiction and were encouraged to embrace civic responsibility and patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)