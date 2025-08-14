Japan and China are marking the anniversary of the end of World War II with significant events, albeit on different dates and in different styles. Japan, on August 15, solemnly commemorates victims with a ceremony, whereas China, on September 3, emphasizes its military prowess in a spectacular parade.

The historical backdrop is complex. Japan's occupation of China during the war led to devastating impacts, with estimates of 20 million Chinese deaths. This past continues to strain Japan-China relations, influencing contemporary geopolitical dialogues and perceptions.

In a recent statement, China's Foreign Ministry emphasized Japan's need to reflect on its history, urging against military expansion. Meanwhile, Japan's defensive posturing is often seen through the lens of its militaristic past, particularly by China. As such, the commemorations serve as both a remembrance and a reminder of the enduring historical rift between the two nations.