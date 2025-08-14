Actor Minu Muneer Under Investigation for 2014 Molestation Case

Malayalam actor Minu Muneer is facing scrutiny as police investigate allegations of his involvement in a sexual molestation incident dating back to 2014.

According to reports, Muneer allegedly facilitated the harassment of a 16-year-old girl, whom he brought to Chennai from Kerala, introducing her to four men who allegedly abused her.

The case has been reignited after the victim recently disclosed the incident to her parents, leading to a police complaint and a subsequent investigation by Chennai's All Women Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)