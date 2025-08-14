Actor Minu Muneer Under Investigation for 2014 Molestation Case
Malayalam actor Minu Muneer is under investigation for allegedly facilitating the sexual molestation of a 16-year-old girl in 2014. The incident occurred in Chennai, involving four men and a minor. The case resurfaced after the victim revealed the incident to her parents, prompting a police complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Malayalam actor Minu Muneer is facing scrutiny as police investigate allegations of his involvement in a sexual molestation incident dating back to 2014.
According to reports, Muneer allegedly facilitated the harassment of a 16-year-old girl, whom he brought to Chennai from Kerala, introducing her to four men who allegedly abused her.
The case has been reignited after the victim recently disclosed the incident to her parents, leading to a police complaint and a subsequent investigation by Chennai's All Women Police Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malayalam
- actor
- Minu Muneer
- molestation
- Chennai
- Kerala
- investigation
- sexual harassment
- police
- victim
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Nuns' Arrest in Chhattisgarh
Kerala Congress Protests Arrest of Nuns in Chhattisgarh
Meta's AI Integration in WhatsApp Sparks Antitrust Investigation
Pioneering R&D Summit Aims to Revolutionize Research Commercialization in Kerala
Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Workers Die in Kerala Plant Accident