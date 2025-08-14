Left Menu

Actor Minu Muneer Under Investigation for 2014 Molestation Case

Malayalam actor Minu Muneer is under investigation for allegedly facilitating the sexual molestation of a 16-year-old girl in 2014. The incident occurred in Chennai, involving four men and a minor. The case resurfaced after the victim revealed the incident to her parents, prompting a police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:12 IST
Actor Minu Muneer Under Investigation for 2014 Molestation Case
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actor Minu Muneer is facing scrutiny as police investigate allegations of his involvement in a sexual molestation incident dating back to 2014.

According to reports, Muneer allegedly facilitated the harassment of a 16-year-old girl, whom he brought to Chennai from Kerala, introducing her to four men who allegedly abused her.

The case has been reignited after the victim recently disclosed the incident to her parents, leading to a police complaint and a subsequent investigation by Chennai's All Women Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025