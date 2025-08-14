Left Menu

West Bengal's Call for Justice: Unyielding Protests Against Gender Violence

Thousands, predominantly women, protested across West Bengal demanding justice for the raped and murdered RG Kar Hospital doctor. Despite one conviction, many believe in a larger uninvestigated conspiracy. Cultural demonstrations marked the event, reflecting the sweeping call for action against gender violence and the security of women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, thousands of protestors, mostly women, took to the streets demanding justice for the raped and murdered doctor from RG Kar Hospital, a case that shocked the nation on August 9 last year.

Gatherings were observed at notable city locations such as Jadavpur, Ruby More, and Academy of Fine Arts, alongside areas in North 24 Parganas. Protestors illuminated the night with torches and mobile flashlights, reminiscent of last year's 'Women Reclaim the Night' campaign.

At Jadavpur, Tamanna Khatun's mother, alongside activists and cultural performers, vowed to continue fighting for justice. Meanwhile, civil society voices urge investigation into a potentially larger conspiracy, calling for heightened security measures for women.

