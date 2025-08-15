President Murmu's Janmashtami Message: A Call for Stronger Nation
President Droupadi Murmu urged citizens to strengthen the nation by following Bhagwan Shri Krishna's teachings as she greeted them on Krishna Janmashtami. Highlighting the festival's inspiration towards self-development and adopting eternal values, she extended warm greetings to Indians globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
On the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, President Droupadi Murmu delivered a heartfelt message to citizens, urging them to take inspiration from Bhagwan Shri Krishna's teachings to build a stronger nation.
She emphasized the significance of self-development and realization derived from Krishna's teachings, encouraging all to adopt eternal values on this auspicious festival.
President Murmu extended her best wishes to Indians living both domestically and internationally, celebrating the joy and enthusiasm of Krishna Janmashtami.
Advertisement