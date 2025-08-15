President Murmu's Janmashtami Message: A Call for Stronger Nation

On the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, President Droupadi Murmu delivered a heartfelt message to citizens, urging them to take inspiration from Bhagwan Shri Krishna's teachings to build a stronger nation.

She emphasized the significance of self-development and realization derived from Krishna's teachings, encouraging all to adopt eternal values on this auspicious festival.

President Murmu extended her best wishes to Indians living both domestically and internationally, celebrating the joy and enthusiasm of Krishna Janmashtami.