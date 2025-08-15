Left Menu

President Murmu's Janmashtami Message: A Call for Stronger Nation

President Droupadi Murmu urged citizens to strengthen the nation by following Bhagwan Shri Krishna's teachings as she greeted them on Krishna Janmashtami. Highlighting the festival's inspiration towards self-development and adopting eternal values, she extended warm greetings to Indians globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:33 IST
President Murmu's Janmashtami Message: A Call for Stronger Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, President Droupadi Murmu delivered a heartfelt message to citizens, urging them to take inspiration from Bhagwan Shri Krishna's teachings to build a stronger nation.

She emphasized the significance of self-development and realization derived from Krishna's teachings, encouraging all to adopt eternal values on this auspicious festival.

President Murmu extended her best wishes to Indians living both domestically and internationally, celebrating the joy and enthusiasm of Krishna Janmashtami.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025