Formula E's Thrilling Legacy in Mexico City

Formula E celebrates its 150th race in Mexico City, highlighting the venue's growth into a flagship event. Co-founder Alberto Longo praises the circuit's success and local hero Checo Perez's impact. The event is pivotal, serving as both a fan favorite and predictor of championship outcomes.

Updated: 10-01-2026 04:23 IST
A decade of Formula E racing has firmly established Mexico City as the centerpiece of the series, according to co-founder Alberto Longo. As the championship gears up for its 150th race on Saturday, Mexico's capital emerges as a model venue for electric motorsport.

Longo credited the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with shaping the championship's trajectory, noting, "Mexico has shown us events with passion that transcend borders." He acknowledged Sergio "Checo" Perez for elevating motorsport's profile in the country, describing the location as a "home" that has become crucial post-pandemic.

The track is more than just a fan favorite; recent winners have clinched the championship in the same season. With this in mind, defending champion Oliver Rowland anticipates the energy of the event, while Andretti's Jake Dennis currently leads the standings, having won in Sao Paulo.

