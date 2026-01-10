Stocks Soar to Record Highs Amid Jobs Data and Geopolitical Tensions

In an eventful trading week, U.S. stock indices reached record highs, bolstered by data indicating slower job growth than anticipated, which had little impact on expectations regarding rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and STOXX 600 closed at record levels, benefiting from gains in tech and industrial stocks.

While job creation lagged slightly behind projections, the unemployment rate hit 4.4%, easing concerns amid the backdrop of geopolitical tensions following a U.S. raid that saw the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

The dollar index and interest rate sensitive two-year Treasury yields also rose post-jobs report, contributing to robust market performance. Investor focus remained on potential future rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court concerning Trump's tariffs, creating further anticipation in financial markets.