Commitment to Unity: Celebrating Sadbhavna Diwas in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, Deputy Commissioners from the districts of Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una marked Sadbhavna Diwas by administering oaths of social harmony and national unity. The event honored the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioners emphasized the importance of emotional unity and social harmony across the nation, urging that no discrimination be made based on caste, sect, region, religion, or language.

Encouraging active participation, the officials called upon employees and officers to contribute to building a violence-free society and guide community progress through cooperation and noble actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)