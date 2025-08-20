Commitment to Unity: Celebrating Sadbhavna Diwas in Himachal Pradesh
Deputy Commissioners in Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una districts, Himachal Pradesh, led the celebration of Sadbhavna Diwas. They emphasized fostering social harmony and unity, urging officers and employees to transcend divisions of caste, sect, and religion, and to contribute positively towards a violence-free society, honoring Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary.
In Himachal Pradesh, Deputy Commissioners from the districts of Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una marked Sadbhavna Diwas by administering oaths of social harmony and national unity. The event honored the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioners emphasized the importance of emotional unity and social harmony across the nation, urging that no discrimination be made based on caste, sect, region, religion, or language.
Encouraging active participation, the officials called upon employees and officers to contribute to building a violence-free society and guide community progress through cooperation and noble actions.
