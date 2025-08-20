Left Menu

Commitment to Unity: Celebrating Sadbhavna Diwas in Himachal Pradesh

Deputy Commissioners in Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una districts, Himachal Pradesh, led the celebration of Sadbhavna Diwas. They emphasized fostering social harmony and unity, urging officers and employees to transcend divisions of caste, sect, and religion, and to contribute positively towards a violence-free society, honoring Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur/Una(Hp) | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:44 IST
Commitment to Unity: Celebrating Sadbhavna Diwas in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, Deputy Commissioners from the districts of Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una marked Sadbhavna Diwas by administering oaths of social harmony and national unity. The event honored the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioners emphasized the importance of emotional unity and social harmony across the nation, urging that no discrimination be made based on caste, sect, region, religion, or language.

Encouraging active participation, the officials called upon employees and officers to contribute to building a violence-free society and guide community progress through cooperation and noble actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025