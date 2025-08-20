Left Menu

UniPin Transforms Delhi Metro Commute Into Gaming Adventure

UniPin has launched 'Spot Us on Delhi Metro,' an interactive campaign offering commuters the chance to win gaming credits. Running through August, this initiative turns travel into an adventure and provides rewards at prominent Delhi Metro stations, blending daily commutes with engaging and rewarding gaming experiences.

UniPin, a leader in digital entertainment, is transforming the Delhi Metro experience with its newest campaign, 'Spot Us on Delhi Metro.' This engaging initiative runs from August 1 to August 31, 2024, inviting commuters to participate in a city-wide challenge that offers exciting gaming credits as rewards.

The campaign takes place at five major metro stations - Hauz Khas, Rajiv Chowk, Huda City Centre, Vishwavidyalaya, and Laxmi Nagar - where colorful displays feature unique station codes. By spotting and scanning these codes, participants can enter to win rewards, making their daily travels more thrilling and interactive.

'Delhi Metro is more than just public transport; it's a canvas for adventure and discovery,' said Utsav Mahendra, UniPin India's Head of Marketing. With significant prizes available until the end of August, UniPin urges commuters to stay vigilant and engage with this rare opportunity. The campaign uniquely matches the excitement of metro travel with the joy of gaming, offering something for everyone.

