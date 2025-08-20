Bonkers Corner: Taking Indian Streetwear Global with UAE Expansion

Mumbai, 20th August 2025: Bonkers Corner, a burgeoning Indian fashion brand, has announced its expansion into the UAE market. By launching a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, the brand embarks on its first international venture, aiming to capitalize on the region's booming appetite for distinctive streetwear and its dynamic e-commerce landscape.

Founded by Shubham Gupta, Bonkers Corner has thrived in India's competitive market by emphasizing originality and community engagement. The brand operates 15 stores in India and has a significant online presence. Gupta describes the UAE fashion market as vibrant, projecting online fashion sales to surpass $6.5 billion by 2027, offering a ripe opportunity for culturally adaptable streetwear.

As a bootstrapped venture, Bonkers Corner showcases the evolving narrative of Indian fashion entrepreneurship. With plans for further international expansion and initiatives like pop-ups and exclusive drops, the brand is poised to resonate with global audiences. It underscores a shift where Indian brands can grow globally without sacrificing quality or creativity.

