India's Online Gaming Dilemma: Society Welfare vs. Industry Growth

The Indian government plans to clamp down on online real money gaming, which it estimates costs 45 crore people a total of Rs 20,000 crore annually. The proposed 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025' aims to curb financial losses linked to money gaming and enhance societal welfare.

While the bill targets those providing gaming services and advertisements, it spares the players from penalties, addressing Parliament's concerns about social impact. The government prioritizes society's welfare over potential revenue from this industry segment.

The bill seeks to promote eSports and social games, part of the creative economy, potentially generating jobs as two-thirds of the industry is unaffected. Despite industry concerns about job loss, the sector continues to grow, contributing substantially to India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)