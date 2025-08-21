Zupee Halts Paid Games Amid New Legislation
Zupee, a gaming platform, has decided to stop its paid games following the passage of the Online Gaming Bill. Free games like Ludo Supreme will remain available. The bill bans online money games to address societal issues and promote eSports and social gaming.
- Country:
- India
Gaming platform Zupee has announced its decision to discontinue paid games in light of the recent Online Gaming Bill passed by Parliament. This legislative move targets reducing societal issues linked with online money games.
Despite this shift, Zupee's free games such as Ludo Supreme, Snakes & Ladders, and others will remain accessible to users, ensuring continued engagement with their audience even as the regulatory landscape changes.
The newly passed bill prohibits online money games and associated advertisements, aiming to safeguard the public, particularly the middle-class youth, and encourage eSports and online social gaming. Financial transactions linked to these banned games are also restricted by the legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
S8UL Esports Triumphs in Legends Ascend South Asia, Eyes LCP Wild Card Playoffs
India's New Gaming Bill: Boost for eSports, Ban on Money Games
Online Gaming Bill: Goal is to promote eSports, social gaming; make India a global game-development hub, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to PTI.
Epic Showdown: India Crowns New Esports Champions at UEC 2025
India Moves to Ban Lucrative Online Money Games