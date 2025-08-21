Zupee Halts Paid Games Amid New Legislation

Gaming platform Zupee has announced its decision to discontinue paid games in light of the recent Online Gaming Bill passed by Parliament. This legislative move targets reducing societal issues linked with online money games.

Despite this shift, Zupee's free games such as Ludo Supreme, Snakes & Ladders, and others will remain accessible to users, ensuring continued engagement with their audience even as the regulatory landscape changes.

The newly passed bill prohibits online money games and associated advertisements, aiming to safeguard the public, particularly the middle-class youth, and encourage eSports and online social gaming. Financial transactions linked to these banned games are also restricted by the legislation.

