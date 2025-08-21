Left Menu

Zupee Halts Paid Games Amid New Legislation

Zupee, a gaming platform, has decided to stop its paid games following the passage of the Online Gaming Bill. Free games like Ludo Supreme will remain available. The bill bans online money games to address societal issues and promote eSports and social gaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:12 IST
Zupee Halts Paid Games Amid New Legislation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gaming platform Zupee has announced its decision to discontinue paid games in light of the recent Online Gaming Bill passed by Parliament. This legislative move targets reducing societal issues linked with online money games.

Despite this shift, Zupee's free games such as Ludo Supreme, Snakes & Ladders, and others will remain accessible to users, ensuring continued engagement with their audience even as the regulatory landscape changes.

The newly passed bill prohibits online money games and associated advertisements, aiming to safeguard the public, particularly the middle-class youth, and encourage eSports and online social gaming. Financial transactions linked to these banned games are also restricted by the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025