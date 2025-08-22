Jammu & Kashmir: From Bandh to Khelo - A Sports Transformation
In recent years, Jammu and Kashmir has undergone significant transformation, shifting from bandh calendars to Khelo India calendars. This change underscores a vibrant sports ecosystem, with participation soaring from 3-4 lakh to 30-40 lakh. LG Sinha encourages participants to be brand ambassadors of this positive shift.
Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a major transformation, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, with bandh calendars being replaced by those of Khelo India. The voices of the young are now heard in stadiums rather than the streets, highlighting a significant shift towards sports.
During the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake, Sinha emphasized the vibrant sports ecosystem now thriving in the Union territory. He noted that participation in various sports disciplines has skyrocketed, with numbers increasing from 3-4 lakh to 30-40 lakh in the past 5-6 years.
Sinha urged participants to act as brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir, sharing the region's transformation story throughout the country. He highlighted the impact of hosting national-level sporting events, which promotes peace, normalcy, and progress, while also boosting summer tourism through water sports.
