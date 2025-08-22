Left Menu

War 2: Box Office Blitz with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan

The action-packed film 'War 2', starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, has achieved a domestic box office collection of over Rs 200 crore in its first week. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it's part of the YRF Spy Universe, continuing the saga with an exhilarating global chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:52 IST
The high-octane action film 'War 2', featuring Bollywood icons Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, has stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office within its debut week. The movie, premiered on August 14, marks a significant milestone in the actors' careers.

Under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, known for acclaimed works like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva', this sequel follows up the 2019 blockbuster 'War'. That film amassed a global collection exceeding Rs 471 crore.

Part of the YRF Spy Universe, 'War 2' not only sees Roshan reprising his role as rogue agent Kabir but also introduces Jr NTR in his Bollywood debut as elite operative Vikram. With a gripping storyline spanning the globe, the film continues to draw audiences, heralding a new era in spy action cinema.

