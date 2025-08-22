War 2: Box Office Blitz with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan

The high-octane action film 'War 2', featuring Bollywood icons Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, has stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office within its debut week. The movie, premiered on August 14, marks a significant milestone in the actors' careers.

Under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, known for acclaimed works like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva', this sequel follows up the 2019 blockbuster 'War'. That film amassed a global collection exceeding Rs 471 crore.

Part of the YRF Spy Universe, 'War 2' not only sees Roshan reprising his role as rogue agent Kabir but also introduces Jr NTR in his Bollywood debut as elite operative Vikram. With a gripping storyline spanning the globe, the film continues to draw audiences, heralding a new era in spy action cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)