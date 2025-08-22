Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Unveils New Venues for Affordable Weddings and Events in Gorakhpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate two new 'Kalyan Mandapams', designed to provide affordable venues for social functions in Gorakhpur. These centres aim to serve low- and middle-income families, offering amenities similar to marriage halls. The new facilities increase Gorakhpur's count to four such centres.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to inaugurate two newly constructed 'Kalyan Mandapams' in Gorakhpur on Saturday. This initiative aims to provide affordable venues for social and cultural events, specifically targeting low- and middle-income families, according to an official statement.

The new facilities, part of the Chief Minister's vision initiated two years ago, are intended to allow families with limited budgets to host well-equipped weddings and other auspicious occasions. With the latest additions, Gorakhpur now boasts four such centres.

One centre, located at Manbela in Baba Gambhirnath Nagar ward, spans over 1,500 sq. metres and was funded through the Chief Minister's MLA fund. Constructed ahead of schedule at a cost of Rs 2.65 crore, it can accommodate up to 250 guests. The other centre at Rapti Nagar Extension, developed on a 450 sq. metre plot at Rs 85 lakh from GDA funds, can host around 125 people.

