Controversy Arises Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

The Karnataka government's decision to have Banu Mushtaq, a Booker Prize-winning author, inaugurate the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara festivities has come under scrutiny from key BJP figures.

Former minister C T Ravi criticized the selection, questioning Mushtaq's faith and suitability to preside over a religious ceremony. Similarly, ex-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha expressed doubts about her adherence to Hindu traditions, emphasizing that while Mushtaq is a celebrated author, the religious aspect of Dasara requires a presiding figure rooted in those faith practices.

Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal echoed these concerns, asking for clarity on Mushtaq's religious beliefs. He suggested that while she can still contribute to cultural aspects, religious inauguration should be reserved for someone aligned with the ceremony's spiritual traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)