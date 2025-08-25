Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

The decision to have Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq inaugurate Mysuru Dasara has sparked controversy among BJP leaders in Karnataka. Concerns were raised about her suitability to preside over a Hindu religious event given her personal faith. Clarity on her religious beliefs has been demanded before she undertakes the role.

The Karnataka government's decision to have Banu Mushtaq, a Booker Prize-winning author, inaugurate the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara festivities has come under scrutiny from key BJP figures.

Former minister C T Ravi criticized the selection, questioning Mushtaq's faith and suitability to preside over a religious ceremony. Similarly, ex-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha expressed doubts about her adherence to Hindu traditions, emphasizing that while Mushtaq is a celebrated author, the religious aspect of Dasara requires a presiding figure rooted in those faith practices.

Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal echoed these concerns, asking for clarity on Mushtaq's religious beliefs. He suggested that while she can still contribute to cultural aspects, religious inauguration should be reserved for someone aligned with the ceremony's spiritual traditions.

