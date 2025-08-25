India's Crucial Role in Global Food Aid Amid Funding Cuts

Global hunger is escalating rapidly, spurred by conflict, climate shocks, and a significant reduction in funding for the UN World Food Programme (WFP). On Monday, WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau praised India's evolution from a food-scarce nation to a crucial global aid supplier.

In a discussion with PTI, Skau highlighted that cooperation with emerging powers such as India is vital due to declining Western financial support. India's innovative solutions like grain ATMs and fortified rice are now influencing relief strategies in regions such as Gaza and Sudan.

Skau noted India's growing influence on the international stage, emphasizing its role in fostering diplomatic initiatives to secure humanitarian access in conflict zones. As the WFP plans to formalize partnerships with India for fortified rice procurement, the collaboration aims to share India's food security expertise globally.