Kannada Cinema Mourns the Loss of Veteran Actor Dinesh Mangaluru

Veteran actor and art director Dinesh Mangaluru, known for his roles in films like 'Aa Dinagalu' and 'KGF', has died at 55 after a prolonged illness. Beginning his career as an art director, he transitioned to acting and earned acclaim for his versatile performances in Kannada cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:09 IST
Veteran Kannada actor and art director Dinesh Mangaluru passed away on Monday at his residence after a prolonged illness, according to family sources. Mangaluru, aged 55, began his career in the film industry as an art director, contributing to several notable Kannada films before venturing into acting.

Despite his lengthy battle with illness, he continued to be remembered for his meticulous craftsmanship. His role as Sitaram Shetty in 'Aa Dinagalu' marked his breakthrough, and performances such as the 'Bombay Don' in 'KGF' solidified his reputation as a versatile character artiste.

Over the years, he appeared in a diverse array of films, including 'Inthi Ninna Preethiya', 'Ricky', 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe', 'Ulidavaru Kandanthe', and 'Slum Bala'. His depth and authenticity in supporting roles made him one of the most sought-after actors in Kannada cinema. His death has left the Kannada film fraternity and fans in mourning, with many recalling him as a dedicated professional and human being who seamlessly bridged the world of art direction and acting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

